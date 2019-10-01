‘Fear The Walking Dead Season 6: Fans Develop Theories As To Who Will Rescue Injured Character Left For Dead

Fans of 'Fear the Walking Dead' are already formulating theories on who can rescue the injured character in Season 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 5 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James) shot by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and left for dead after he negotiated a deal to have his entire group rescued by Virginia. TV Line points out that Althea (Maggie Grace) had found evidence earlier in the episode that Virginia will not tolerate people fighting back against her. As a result of this, it was no surprise that she decided to dispose of Morgan after he pushed hard to have his entire group saved.

Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 ended with Morgan, bleeding and surrounded by the infected. His prospects did not look good. However, that hasn’t stopped fans coming up with some ideas as to how Morgan can be saved in Season 6. According to a thread on Reddit, there are several possible characters that could show up and rescue Morgan from certain death.

“He will be saved by Dwight’s wife,” Reddit user luemw predicts.

Dwight (Austin Amelio) has been searching for his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), since they were separated under Negan’s control in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead.

Van Redin / AMC

Another Redditor then pointed out that with Dwight hearing his wife over the radio earlier in the episode, so it was certainly possible that Sherry was in the area and able to rescue Morgan.

In addition, another suggestion is that fan favorite, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) could potentially turn up out of the blue and save Morgan in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Madison is presumed to have died at Dell Stadium in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Her death has been confirmed by the series showrunners. However, because it happened offscreen fans are still hopeful that Madison will reappear at some point.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans also suspect that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) could somehow be involved in the potential rescue of Morgan. Rick was saved by Anne’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) helicopter group in The Walking Dead. Season 5 of Fear has also ready introduced the fact that a helicopter group is present in their location as well. So, while this group may not know of Morgan and be likely to rescue him if Rick somehow finds out that his old friend is in trouble, he might be able to persuade the group to perform a rescue.

However, viewers will have to tune into Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out Morgan’s fate.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.