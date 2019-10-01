‘One Piece’ Episode 905 Spoilers, Preview: Luffy Unleashes Ace’s Flame Against Holdem

The latest episode of One Piece ended with Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy finally meeting the boss of Bakura Town – Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. Holdem decided to show up after Luffy sent Urashima flying to his mansion and turned it into a pile of rubble. On his way to the location of Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Okiku, Holdem put Otama inside the mouth of the lion in his stomach.

The arrival of Holdem raised the spirits of his underlings and it is highly likely that a bigger commotion will take place at Bakura Town. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 905, which is titled “Taking Back Otama! A Fierce Fight Against Holdem!,” will be featuring the clash between Luffy and Holdem. In their upcoming battle, the Straw Hat Pirates captain will be unleashing an attack that will remind Otama someone very important to her.

“When Holdem takes a flaming blow, Otama sees the shadow of the man who she misses.”

As shown in the preview for One Piece Episode 905, Luffy and Holdem will be launching fire attacks against each other. After Holdem revealed his special technique, Luffy will be countering with Gear Second Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk. It is a type of attack where Luffy will coat his arm with Busoshoku Haki, stretch it, and release a stream of fire before hitting the enemy.

The fire that Luffy unleashes in his Gear Second Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk is similar to the late Whitebeard Pirates Portgas D. Ace’s Hiken which could be the main reason why Otama suddenly remembered him while watching the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates captain and Holdem. In his brief stay in the Land of Wano, Ace built a strong bond with Otama. Ace was the one who encouraged Otama to train hard to become an invincible female ninja and once she reaches that state, he promised to take her with him to the sea.

Unfortunately, in the previous episodes of One Piece, Otama learned that Ace died during the Summit War at Marineford. As she spends more time with Luffy, Otama is more likely to notice his similarities with Ace. It may only take a matter of time before Luffy reveals to Otama that he’s Ace’s sworn brother.

One Piece Episode 905 preview also featured the appearance of two other Beast Pirates Headliners at Bakura Town – Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins and Speed. Speed is shown helping Holdem in fighting Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku, while Hawkins is already on his way to their location. However, it seems like someone will prevent Hawkins from joining the battle. One Piece Episode 905 preview showed a mysterious man preparing to confront Hawkins. Though his face is covered, the sword that he’s holding confirms that he’s Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law.