‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: Austin Amelio Discusses Prospect Of Dwight And Sherry’s Reunion

The Season 5 finale for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Dwight (Austin Amelio) hear what he thought was his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), over the radio. While he could hear Sherry, she could not hear him.

Fans have long been wondering when or if Dwight and Sherry will be reunited in Fear the Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dwight recently found a letter from Sherry stating that he should no longer follow her even though he had been tracking her from The Walking Dead across to AMC’s companion series.

However, viewers have remained convinced that the characters will meet up at some point. In addition, the actor who plays Dwight actually has a theory about whether or not his character will be reunited with his wife in Season 6.

“My hypothesis is — this is what I think’s gonna happen — I think I’m gonna find a woman that I’m sort of catching feelings for, and then boom, Sherry’s gonna pop up,” Amelio revealed on Talking Dead, according to Comic Book.

“I think a little love pickle, that’s what I’m thinking, but I don’t know.”

Fear‘s showrunner, Chambliss also recently told Entertainment Weekly that Dwight might actually be closer to Sherry than ever before in Fear the Walking Dead.

“I will say that there have been quite a few clues in the back half of the season pointing to the fact that Dwight might be getting closer to Sherry than he’s been before,” Chambliss said.

The showrunner also teased fans with the prospect of Dwight finally giving up his search for Sherry moving forward into Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. While Dwight may not necessarily give up on Sherry altogether, he will decide that he doesn’t want to potentially meet up with Sherry and have expectations there. This is something that was touched on in the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

In this episode, Dwight gave June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garett Dillahunt) his and Sherry’s wedding rings so that they could get married. Dwight claimed that if he were to meet up with Sherry, he didn’t want to have her feel obligated to him, so he didn’t need the rings anymore. This further perpetuates what Chambliss said about Dwight finally deciding that he needed to let his relationship with Sherry go for the time being.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.