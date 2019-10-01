Demi Lovato Shares Close-Up Cleavage Photo On Instagram As She Supports ‘DWTS’ Star Hannah Brown

Demi Lovato was in the crowd during Monday night's taping of 'Dancing with the Stars,' along with a few 'Bachelor' stars.

Demi Lovato was just one of the many celebrities who staged a ballroom blitz during Monday night’s taping of Dancing with the Stars. According to E! News, a number of famous faces were in the crowd to cheer for their favorite competitors, but The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown was the celeb who could boast having Demi’s support.

Demi made a few appearances in the videos that Hannah shared on her Instagram stories during Monday night’s competition. In them, she was sitting in the front row with a group of the former pageant queen’s supporters, and she was wearing the same ensemble that she’s rocking in her latest Instagram photo.

In that close-up snapshot, Demi Lovato has on a low-cut, black ribbed tank top that reveals quite a bit of cleavage. She’s wearing a black and white houndstooth jacket over the tight shirt. The rest of her outfit isn’t visible, but she’s giving fans a clear view of her beauty look.

Demi’s understated nude lip let’s her eyes do the talking; they’re completely rimmed in black and highlighted with bright pink eye shadow. The eye-catching pop of color almost perfectly matches the neon pink tips of her short bob and her candy-colored fingernails. For accessories, she has on a large pair of silver hoop earrings.

In her Instagram stories, Demi shared a video of Hannah Brown and her dance partner, DWTS pro Alan Bersten, practicing their moves and high-fiving each other as they prepared for their Bridesmaids-themed performance.

“SO CUTE,” Demi captioned the video

Demi Lovato was just one of the many stars who showed up to support Hannah as she continues on her quest to win a Mirrorball Trophy. Bachelor star Nick Viall was in the Dancing with the Stars crowd, as was his fellow former DWTS competitor, Rumer Willis. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore won the competition in 2015.

If all these Demis weren’t confusing enough, Hannah’s close friend Demi Burnett was also here to cheer her on. The Bachelor in Paradise star goes by the Instagram handle @demi_not_lovato, but Lovato made an appearance in one of her Instagram stories when the two Demis posed together as “Demi Squared.”

One famous face from ABC’s Bachelor franchise was noticeably missing from Hannah Brown’s cheering section, Demi Lovato’s beau Mike Johnson. He appeared on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, but he and Demi are now seeing each other.

But who knows? If Hannah continues to kill it on Dancing with the Stars, maybe Demi and Mike will attend a future taping of the show together to cheer her on.