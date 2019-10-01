WWE News: Fans Ask Popular Superstar To Join AEW After Divisive ‘Monday Night Raw’ Angle

Last month, Rusev made his return to WWE programming after going on hiatus for several months, revealing himself on Monday Night Raw as the purported father of Maria Kanellis’ baby and defeating her husband, Mike Kanellis, in a quick squash match. However, many fans were left wondering about the former United States Champion’s wife, Lana, who, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, was kept off television because WWE has other creative plans in store for her.

As recapped by Cageside Seats, those creative plans were revealed on last night’s Raw, as Lana appeared alongside the likewise long-absent Bobby Lashley, with the two sharing a passionate kiss and distracting Rusev during his Universal Championship match against reigning titleholder Seth Rollins. While Rusev’s involvement in a high-profile match may suggest better things to come for the “Bulgarian Brute,” a new report from WrestlingNews.co hints that the WWE Universe isn’t happy with how he and Lana are being booked upon their return to television.

Early on Tuesday morning, the publication pointed out that many WWE fans took to Twitter after Monday Night Raw to pan the closing angle of this week’s episode. Although Rusev kept things ambiguous by simply posting several dots – seemingly a reaction to his wife’s storyline betrayal – a number of fans responded by encouraging him to join All Elite Wrestling, the upstart promotion that makes its primetime TV debut with Wednesday’s premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As further explained by WrestlingNews.co, it appears that some fans are concerned that Rusev’s new storyline with Lana and Lashley could mark the beginning of the end of his real-life marriage. For its part, the outlet cited a 2014 tweet from former WWE star Lance Storm, where he alleged that storyline angles may have played a part in the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s divorce.

“Randy Savage gave me advice once about working angle with wife. ‘I did an angle with my wife one time, and I ain’t got no wife no more.'”

Likewise, one fan warned Rusev by sharing a GIF of retired wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan, whose marriage to then-wife Nancy ended after she and Chris Benoit entered a storyline relationship and ultimately fell in love with each other in real life, as recalled by FanBuzz.

Other Twitter users took aim at WWE’s creative team, with one fan saying that they hope Rusev and Lana are “getting paid millions for this crap.” Another user commented that the husband-and-wife duo deserves better than to let “the old man” — WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon — book such a bad storyline for them.

Although it’s unclear how Rusev and Lana — aka Miroslav Barnashyev and Catherine “CJ” Perry in real life — feel about their new angle with Lashley, rumors have long been swirling regarding the couple’s alleged unhappiness as WWE superstars. With their contracts also believed to be expiring soon, it will be interesting to see whether they choose to re-sign with WWE or take their talents to AEW — or any other rival promotion — after years of heavily criticized booking.