Aaron Paul Says Netflix Chose To Cancel ‘BoJack Horseman’ After Six Seasons

Fans of Netflix’s popular adult animated series BoJack Horseman were in for some bittersweet news when the streaming giant announced on Friday that the show’s upcoming sixth season — which drops in two parts on October 25 and January 31 — would be its last. According to initial reports, series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg wrote Season 6 as the natural conclusion of the titular anthropomorphic horse’s comedic – and oftentimes tragic – adventures. However, that might not be the case after all, as suggested recently by BoJack star Aaron Paul.

According to CinemaBlend, Paul made the above allegations on Friday while replying to a Twitter user who lamented the impending cancellation of BoJack Horseman. In his post, the 40-year-old actor alleged that it was Netflix – and not Bob-Waksberg — that chose to end the critically acclaimed series.

“We had a wonderful time making Bojack,” tweeted Paul, who plays the role of BoJack’s human friend and former houseguest, Todd Chavez.

“Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

Prior to BoJack Horseman‘s cancellation, Netflix pulled the plug on a number of original shows, including Bob-Waksberg’s similarly well-received animated series Tuca & Bertie and the political drama Designated Survivor, which both got the axe in July. Likewise, Netflix also announced earlier this month that wrestling-based comedy-drama GLOW would be returning in 2020 for its fourth and final season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels pic.twitter.com/PbVBLdfXP6 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 27, 2019

As Netflix has been known for being cagey when it comes to viewership numbers and other key metrics, it’s unclear why the streaming provider has canceled several series despite their popularity with regular viewers and critics alike. However, IndieWire wrote last year that there has seemingly been a paradigm shift in terms of the programs Netflix focuses on – while its earlier series were geared more toward adult audiences, newer shows such as The End of the F***ing World and 13 Reasons Why generally cater to the teenage crowd.

At the moment, it’s not yet clear if BoJack Horseman will be “saved” by another network or streaming provider, or whether or not the actual plan was for the show to run for just six seasons. However, Bob-Waksberg has kept himself busy with his new animated series, Undone, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Paul, meanwhile, will be reprising his breakthrough role as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 11.