Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Rest Of Angelina Jolie’s Kids Color-Coordinate With Mom At ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere

Five of Angelina Jolie's kids joined her at the world premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Angelina Jolie’s kids joined their mom in embracing the dark atmosphere of her new fairy tale film at the premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

As reported by USA Today, five of Angelina Jolie’s six children made a rare red carpet appearance on Monday night at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. The actress’s eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, is currently attending college in South Korea, but the rest of Angelina’s big brood showed their support for their mom by coordinating their outfits with the 44-year-old Oscar winner’s dark and somewhat sinister gown.

Instead of embracing the imagery that’s most often associated with her dark fairy character—horns, raves, and thorns⁠—Angelina made the focal point of her black dress a giant bejeweled scorpion. The gold and diamond-encrusted arachnid was pinned on her right hip, where it held the swath of dark sequined fabric draped over her left shoulder in place.

All of Jolie’s kids also wore dark ensembles. However, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, 13, rocked a look that was much more casual than her mom’s glamorous gown. She sported an over-sized white dress shirt with a pair of baggy black dress pants and a sporty black leather jacket. Shiloh didn’t wear any accessories, but she did flash her silver braces when she smiled.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Shiloh’s youngest sister, 11-year-old Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, matched her sibling in a monochromatic ensemble. She wore a white top underneath a black ankle-length jumpsuit, completing her look with a black denim jacket.

For her look, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 14, chose a black dress that wouldn’t be out of place in Maleficent’s closet. It had a black structured bodice with horn-like details on the sides and a floor-length skirt with a sheer black overlay featuring floral embellishments.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Angelina seemed especially proud of Zahara’s look. The teen was the only other member of the family who chose to wear a glamorous designer gown to the premiere, and her mom couldn’t stop gushing about how amazing she looked.

“Isn’t she gorgeous?” Jolie said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s growing up so beautifully.”

Vivienne’s twin brother, 11-year-old Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, also made a fashion choice that made him stand out from the rest of the family; he was the only one who dared to rock a pop of color. Knox wore a teal vest featuring a black pattern that resembled tangled branches. His dress shirt and pants were black.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 15, skipped the red carpet photos, but he did pose with his family right outside the theater. Angelina’s second-oldest child rocked a black dress shirt and dress pants with a gray vest.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The family was all smiles on the red carpet, and Angelina couldn’t say enough nice things about her supportive kids.

“It’s just so wonderful to have their [support],” she said. “They’re my friends.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters October 18.