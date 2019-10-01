UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Finds Paradise In Cheeky Black Thong Bikini On Instagram

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a beautiful post earlier today.

In the fantastic postcard-perfect shot, Celeste kneeled in perfectly clear water that featured a white, sandy bottom and sat back on her heels. The UFC octagon girl wore a tiny black string bikini top that barely contained her assets. She also wore thong-style matching high-waisted bikini bottoms that featured several strategic cutouts that showed off her rounded backside. The brunette’s wet, wavy hair hung down her back, and she held it in her hands. The model’s eyes closed as she glanced down over one shoulder.

In her caption, Celeste revealed the image is from Exuma, The Bahamas, and the photographer is Taylor King. She also noted that she’d found paradise in the beautiful location. Fans expressed their appreciation of the UFC ring girl’s sensual look. More than 34,000 people took a moment to hit the “like” button, and over 320 left a supportive comment on the post.

“Omg I can die and go to heaven now, my queen lol!!!” enthused a follower.

“Most gorgeous woman on the planet in my eyes!” declared another.

In addition to appreciating the model’s beauty, many of her followers also commented on the image’s stunning setting.

“The water, so CLEAR,” noted a fan.

“Natural beauty,” wrote another meaning both the location and the model.

“Booty gainzzz,” noticed another follower.

In her Instagram story, Celeste recently revealed that she watched the movie Hustlers featuring a star-studded cast with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu among several others. She also featured a gif of herself showing off her toned bicep and sticking out her tongue during a workout. In the clip, Celeste wore a gray sports bra paired with white and gray workout tights. Celeste’s long locks hung freely around her shoulders, and she completed the casual look with black tennis shoes. The model also devoted a couple of stories to her sweet puppies, and then she showed an update in the works for her condo. She hired Lina Valentina to paint something gorgeous on the walls.

Finally, the model showed off her “smart” side with a button-up denim mini dress from Fashion Nova, which she paired with some Diff Charitable Eyewear and large gold hoop earrings. Celeste told her fans that the dress is perfect for a day of running errands.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the UFC celebrity showed off her taut abs in a tiny yellow bikini with an exciting cutout.