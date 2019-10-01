DreamDoll Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Neon Yellow Dress & Fans Are Loving It

DreamDoll has been keeping her 2.2 million Instagram followers entertained with a steady stream of updates lately. This included a photo of her rocking a glittery top, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr.

And several days ago, the rapper kept things rolling with a new photo of herself in a neon ensemble. She rocked a yellow dress with long sleeves and opted to go without a bra. The dress had buttons up the front, which she left undone. This meant that her cleavage peeked through, while she placed her hands on her hips and gave a slight pout for the camera. The dress also featured what looked like an exterior pocket in the front.

DreamDoll wore her hair down in loose waves, with light-colored highlights. She also wore a necklace that featured a profile of a woman’s body, along with glittering, stud earrings.

Her makeup included glossy lipstick, dark eyeshadow, and a pop of white eyeshadow under her brows.

This update received over 80,000 likes, with lots of fans gushing about her look in the comment section. Many people focused on her outfit.

“Now HERE is a C.E.O! This is a great pic! You look like you signing checks & closing deals Tabitha!!” exclaimed a fan.

“I love your hair and that outfit you make everything look a million dollars Dream,” said another fan.

Other followers left enthusiastic compliments for the rapper.

“TALK TO HER NICE,” said a follower.

“LOOOK REAL GROWN WOMAN BADDY,” said another follower.

And with that being said, DreamDoll shared another photo a couple of days ago that had fans clicking the “like” button over 112,000 times.

This photo showed the rapper in an all-orange ensemble. It consisted of a low-scoop neck crop top and a curve-hugging skirt. The top was arguably small, as DreamDoll showed off her cleavage. The skirt rested high on her waist and fell down to her mid-calves.

She accessorized with a matching, Fendi bag. It was white and featured the brand’s logo in orange.

DreamDoll also wore her hair in a short hairstyle. Her makeup looked fairly natural, and her lips popped thanks to the glossy lipstick she wore.

The photo was taken outdoors, as the rapper stood in a grassy area.

But that wasn’t all, as DreamDoll shared a second photo from the same shoot. This time, she crouched close to the ground in a graphic t-shirt and pink sweatpants. She pulled off the casual look with matching pink sneakers and sported a bright purplish-pink manicure.

This update was liked over 73,000 times.