Carrie Underwood Flaunts Toned Legs And Reaches The High Notes In Stunning Instagram Share

Singer Carrie Underwood put it all on the line in her latest Instagram share. The country music star thrilled her 9 million followers on the popular social media platform from the PNC Arena.

The American Idol alum performed with her “Cry Pretty Tour” in Raleigh tonight, and she stunned the crowd in a gorgeous blue sequined short dress with a shimmery train. The garment showed off Underwood’s enviable, toned legs as well as her shapely arms. Her wavy blond hair fell around her shoulders and down her back as the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer was photographed in the middle of singing a high note as she appeared to pour her heart into her performance. Underwood completed the look with a pair of black, sparkly, high-heeled booties.

Fans instantly responded in appreciation of the singer’s look during her performance in Raleigh this evening. In mere minutes, nearly 11,000 people hit the “like” button on the post, and dozens left supportive comments for the “Blown Away” singer.

“Legs, legs, legs,” praised one follower.

“Man your legs look crazy muscular and fit,” enthused a fan.

“You’re reaching those high notes in every city!!” another noted.

Still, others left a message to let Underwood know how much watching her live tonight meant to them.

“It was my dream to see you live! My husband surprised me with tickets and man! I did not cry pretty! Thank you for being such a great role model and speaking to the truth of realities and praising our Lord!”

Several concert attendees admitted that they even lost their voice singing along with and cheering for Underwood this evening. So many shared stories of special celebrations and other reasons why they attended her tour stop tonight. Those who were there praised the singer’s talent, and many called the show fire.

“Incredible!!!!! The most talented artist! Thanks for blessing us tonight.”

Many fans even declared Underwood’s concert the best one they’ve ever attended in their whole lives. Many others anticipated upcoming stops on the singer’s tour because they have tickets.

The singer’s fantastic performance came even as she joined Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in mourning a dear friend, The Inquisitr recently reported. Her friend Michael James Ryan, also known as Busbee, passed away, and for Underwood things like the talented artist’s death just don’t make sense. The 43-year-old passed away from a form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

