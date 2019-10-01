Cardi B Slays In Revealing Purple Outfit With Extremely Plunging Neckline, Putting Her Ample Breasts On Show

Cardi B isn’t typically shy about what she says or what she wears. With regard to the former, the “Money” rapper recently revealed how she stopped her period so she could have sex with Offset for the first time. At the time, Cardi was just starting to make headway with her career, and so she decided she wouldn’t get involved with another rapper. She changed her mind (obviously!) and drank a homemade brew to stop her period, making her super-ready for their first intimate night together.

While personal fashion statements aren’t comparable to lovemaking, what you wear can have an effect on that aspect of life. Cardi is apparently quite savvy when it comes to looking as alluring as possible. She proved that on Instagram on the last day of September when the “Press” entertainer put on an extremely sexy purple ensemble by Nicolas Jebran that was nothing short of unforgettable.

The Lebanese designer creates haute couture styles for fashionistas who want to conquer their sartorial leanings. Jebran’s purple number apparently did that for Cardi B in the dress and matching boots she rocked on her Instagram account on Monday.

The attire, which seemed to have been made from supple leather that had been dyed the regal hue, was shared with her 51 million followers as Cardi showcased her outfit’s scathingly deep V-neckline, allowing a considerable amount of the rapper’s ample breasts to be on view. Created in a wrap style, the long-sleeved frock was cinched at the waist, showing all of Cardi’s dangerous curves while featuring her impossibly tiny waist.

To complete the knockout ensemble, Jabran created dynamic matching thigh-high purple boots equipped with high heels and pointy toes. The dress was super-short, especially in the front so that a naked part of her upper thigh was visible as she walked.

She also rocked long nails painted purple and matching purple eyeshadow, the latter of which she applied to her fully made-up face. Her eyes were treated to lush faux eyelashes, along with a thick coating of black mascara and a generous amount of black liner. Her black hair was super-straight and her shoulder-length strands were parted in the middle.

Within three hours of being uploaded, Cardi B’s most recent post earned more than 1.3 million likes for her sexy upload while she was treated to hundreds of comments from her ardent fans.

“U look like u taste like welches grape soda! I haven’t drank soda in years but i still remember how welches grape soda taste!” remarked one fan who added a couple of tongue emoji to the comment.

“You just killin’ everybody out there, huh sis?” queried a second fan.

“I’m living fa this look,” stated a third admirer.

