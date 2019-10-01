‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Exposes Chest In Sheer Mini Dress With Boots

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days has been on a roll lately on Instagram, sharing revealing photos that her fans seem to love. This included a photo of herself rocking a sheer, blue bodysuit, which she posted last week.

But that wasn’t all, as Sky uploaded another update three days ago that was arguably just as revealing. The photo can’t be shared here due to its NSFW nature, but you can check it out on Days’ Instagram page.

The update consisted of four photos, all which showed Sky in a black mini dress. The dress had a high neckline and extra long sleeves, but that’s not to say that it was conservative by any means.

The dress was made up of several different fabrics, including a panel in the front which was black and sheer. In addition, the sides of her dress featured a black mesh-like fabric. Altogether, the ensemble was see-through and left little to the imagination. This is all thanks to Sky’s choice to ditch a bra for the occasion.

The tattoo artist also rocked a pair of black, over-the-knee boots. She opted for a blond hairstyle, and also wore black sunglasses and Chanel drop earrings.

The first and last photos of the set were very similar, and showed Sky standing while facing the camera straight-on. In the second shot, she placed her hands in front of her, while in the third image, she popped her right foot.

This post was geotagged in New York, New York, and has garnered over 65,000 likes so far.

It appears that Days disabled the comments section for this update for whatever reason at time of this writing.

Since the update, it’s also worth noting that the reality TV star has shared another Instagram photo. This time, Sky was seen sitting in front of a green screen, while wearing a revealing crop top and jeans.

The white top hugged her chest, and featured long sleeves. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and smiled widely while wearing dark red lipstick. She held a phone in her hand. It’s possible that she was on the set for Black Ink Crew when the photo was taken.

Fans left plenty of love for Days, with some people referring to her sassy captions.

“100% always & lookin Gorgeous AF while doin it! Perioddd!” exclaimed a fan.

Loading...

“Favorite person SWEAR I love her energy,” said another fan.

“I know ur so much fun in real life. Ur my spirit animal,” said a follower.

“I can’t wait to get a lot of money so I can get a new body like her,” joked another follower.