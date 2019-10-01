‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Drops A Baby Bomshell On Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 1, reveal that there will be some major developments in Salem, and viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the drama.

Soap Opera Spy reports that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will finally drop her big baby bombshell on the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Kristen is absolutely thrilled to know that she is pregnant with Brady’s child. However, Brady will likely not feel the same way about the situation.

Kristen has been scheming for years in attempts to get Brady back in her arms. She’s stolen his unborn child from Teresa Donovan (then Jen Lilley) and even disguised herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in order to lure Brady back into her bed, which is how she got pregnant in the first place.

However, when Brady learns that Kristen is about to become the mother of his child he’ll be furious. Even though he finds himself very attracted to Kristen, Brady does not want to raise a child with the DiMera vixen, and he’ll tell it to her face, which will cause a huge outburst from Kristen as she’ll be heartbroken by his lack of excitement over the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will have a warning for his younger sister, Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus). He’ll tell her that she will be breaking the law and obstructing justice if she helps Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) escape Salem and cover up her involvement in the attempted murder of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Gabi has been in prison twice in the past, and she definitely doesn’t want to go back. However, she is also loyal to her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and won’t want to rat out his mother.

All the while, Vivian will be busy trying to figure out a way to save herself from being arrested by the Salem police department, and she’ll reportedly seek out an old friend — perhaps Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) — for help.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will give Nicole what she wants. He’ll sign divorce papers to make the end of their forced marriage official, meaning that she’ll be free to move on, and possibly even marry the love of her life Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). That is, however, provided that Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy secret doesn’t tear the couple apart.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.