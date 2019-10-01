‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Finale: Virginia Separates Loved Ones Just Like Negan Did In ‘TWD’

As a compromise is met between Virginia and the main group in 'Fear the Walking Dead,' a familiar tactic is used to control everyone.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead as well as its companion series, The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Previously in Fear the Walking Dead, the main group had searched out Humbug Gulch as a possible home base but, once they arrived there, found it overrun with the infected. As a result of this, the Season 5 finale saw the group submit to Virginia’s (Colby Ninifie) offer of help.

While this character’s objectives seem good on the outside, Althea (Maggie Grace) discovered in the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead that Virginia had actually had a group slaughtered because they fought back against the Settlers. Regardless, the group decided that they had no other option but to join with Virginia’s group, the Settlers.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, this offer came with a catch: Virginia would split the group up and send them to various colonies under her control. Fans of Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead, immediately saw the similarity of this tactic as with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In The Walking Dead, Negan was also partial to splitting up people. The theory behind this was that there was less of an opportunity for those who had strong bonds before the zombie apocalypse to overthrow Negan tyrannical reign.

Gene Page / AMC

In Fear the Walking Dead, it appears that Virginia is doing the same with the main group. While initially, Virginia had wanted to only take those who helped advance her colonies, Morgan (Lennie James) struck a deal that saw everyone in the main group rescued by the Settlers. However, Virginia split up every partnership before moving them out of Humbug Gulch.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, two members of the main group, Morgan and Dwight (Austin Amelio), have already had to deal with Negan’s way of ruling. Because of this, Dwight initially refused to be a part of Virginia’s group.

However, Morgan seemed to be all right with the group joining with Virginia’s. In the end, though, his trust was ill-fated as Virginia shot him at the end of Episode 16 rather than have him possibly come to loggerheads with her again in the future.

Viewers will have to tune into Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out whether the main group can overcome their separation and manage to regroup against Virginia and the Settlers.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6. Season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, October 6.