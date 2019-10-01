NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Could Swap Kevin Love For Jaylen Brown

Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to remind everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star power forward Kevin Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Despite suffering huge disappointments in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Cavaliers still see Love as the man who would help them return to the top of the Eastern Conference and win their second NBA championship. However, things just might change, should the Cavaliers receive an interesting offer for Love before the February trade deadline.

According to Fadeaway World, the Cavaliers should consider trading Kevin Love if the Boston Celtics decided to make former No. 3 overall pick Jaylen Brown available on the trade market during the 2019-20 NBA season.

“If Jaylen Brown does become available, the Cavs should 100% go after him as he would fix a lot of problems for this team. The Cavaliers recently drafted Darius Garland with the 5th pick in this past draft and it looks as if they plan to start him alongside Collin Sexton. This move has been questioned by many as a backcourt of two undersized guards would be a defensive nightmare. Jaylen would be a great player for the Cavs to add as he would immediately become the team’s best perimeter defender while also adding to the Cavs’ offense.”

As of now, the Celtics haven’t shown any significant sign that they are planning to part ways with Brown. However, if they let the October 21 deadline pass without giving Brown a contract extension, rumors will likely start to heat up regarding his future in Boston. As Sean Deveney of Heavy noted, there’s only a “pretty slim” chance that Brown’s camp and the Celtics would be reaching an agreement regarding a contract extension this month.

If the Celtics don’t have any plan of throwing away a huge amount of money on Jaylen Brown, trading him for Kevin Love makes a lot of sense. Love may have spent most of the 2018-19 NBA season recovering from an injury but when healthy, he would definitely be very useful to teams like the Celtics who are aiming to compete for the 2020 NBA championship. Love would give the Celtics an All-Star-caliber big man who can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Love won’t have a hard time fitting in with the Celtics and replacing the departed Al Horford — who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency — since both of them could play the center and the power forward positions and space the floor. Meanwhile, at 22, Brown perfectly fits the timeline of the Cavaliers’ young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic, and Larry Nance Jr. Being on a team that could give him a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help Brown speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league.