‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: No Release Date Yet, But Showrunners Tease Fans About What To Expect

Fans can expect to see new locations as the main group is split between Virginia's colonies in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the dust settles on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, viewers are desperate to know when Season 6 premieres after one character’s life is left hanging in the balance.

Morgan (Lennie James) had successfully negotiated with Virginia (Colby Minifie) to have his entire group rescued by the Settlers. Previously, Virginia would only agree to rescue those she saw fit to contribute to her community. With Morgan’s push to have his group taken in, Virginia ultimately shot Morgan rather than have him potentially further usurp her power. Now, viewers have to wait until Season 6 premieres to find out if Morgan survived this attack.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead has already been confirmed by AMC. As yet, no release date has been announced. This means that fans will have to wait until an official announcement is made. However, there is some news already about what fans can expect heading into Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Van Redin / AMC

While Fear‘s showrunners, Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss, would not comment on Morgan’s fate, they did open up about other aspects of the series. In particular, they revealed that Dwight (Austin Amelio) might actually be closer to meeting up with Sherry (Christine Evangelista) than previously seen in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Although, they would not confirm as to whether or not the pair will be reunited in Season 6.

The Hollywood Reporter also points out details of Grace’s (Karen David) upcoming storyline. In the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead it was revealed that Grace was actually pregnant and not suffering from radiation poisoning. As a result of this news, Grace will have many questions and concerns heading into Season 6. In particular, she will wonder at whether or not her baby will be affected by the radiation she was exposed.

In addition, fans can expect to see many new locations in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. The Season 5 finale saw Virginia split up the main group. Virginia is actually the head of various colonies and viewers will get to see them as the main group is sent to different locations.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.