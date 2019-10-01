Gwen Stefani Sits On Blake Shelton’s Lap In Sweet Tribute To Their Late Friend Busbee

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently mourning the death of a very close friend, music producer and songwriter, Michael James Ryan, or “Busbee,” as he was known to his friends.

On Monday, Gwen took to her Instagram account to post three photos of herself and Blake with their late friend. In the snaps, Gwen is wearing a pair of jeans and a green jacket as she sits on Blake’s lap and snuggles in close to Busbee.

Stefani had her long, blond hair pulled up into a tight bun on top of her head and smiled alongside Shelton and Busbee, who both donned baseball caps. Busbee pointed at the power couple with a smirk on his face in the heartwarming pictures.

In the caption of the photos, Gwen revealed that she felt “broken” after learning of the producer’s passing, saying that she loved him very much and thanking Blake for introducing her to the talented songwriter.

Gwen went on to reveal how much she and Blake would miss their buddy following his shocking and untimely death. The Inquisitr previously reported that Shelton also recently spoke out about the Busbee’s death with his own loving memorial via Twitter.

“I absolutely can’t accept the loss of mine and Gwen’s friend Michael (Busbee). Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith,” Shelton wrote in honor of his close friend this week.

Meanwhile, Busbee — a Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter — not only worked with Gwen and Blake but also with Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Shakira.

Many of his former co-workers also posted moving tributes to him, including Underwood and another former American Idol alum, Adam Lambert, who revealed that he was shocked and saddened by the news of Busbee’s death, calling him “brilliant” with a “palpable joy” for his job.

Maren Morris called his death “unfair” in her Instagram tribute, revealing that she’ll miss her “sweet” friend and that she considers herself lucky to have made songs and albums with the talented producer.

In Touch Weekly reports that Busbee was diagnosed with brain cancer over the summer and quickly succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s message about the death of her close friend by following the singer on her Instagram account.