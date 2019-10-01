Who Was Eliminated From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Week 3 Of Season 28?

On September 30, Dancing with the Stars was full of drama and not all of it was of the dancing kind. In fact, one aspect of the program meant no more dancing for Ray Lewis. He had been suffering from an old torn tendon injury and that injury flared up after he began rehearsing for the show. Sadly, the athlete had to take himself out of the competition, as The Inquisitr suspected would happen.

The former football linebacker was torn about his decision, but it had to be done. If he didn’t stop performing on DWTS, the 44-year-old athlete would need to face the chance that his injury could rupture, making him no longer able to walk moving forward.

“This is probably one of the hardest decisions of my life… God don’t make no mistakes,” Ray explained to host Tom Bergeron.

After a consultation, former football running back Rashad Jennings took his place on the ballroom floor to perform the routine Ray had originally planned to dance. The movie he had picked for Movie Week on DWTS was Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, for which Ray’s pro partner Cheryl Burke choreographed a cha-cha.

On a lighter and much happier note, one couple met the challenge for Movie Week in an extremely successful way. In fact, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber snagged a healthy 24 out of 30 for their rumba, making them tied for the top-scoring dance of the season with Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten.

The couple took on the dreamy dance to Selena’s “Dreaming of You,” from the movie Selena starring Jennifer Lopez. Allie wore a revealing white dress that seemed to float as she took on the difficult routine with finesse and considerable confidence.

All three judges were excited about Allie and Sasha’s dance, with Len Goodman calling out the couple for how accurately they performed the intricacies of this ballroom number. Arbiter Carrie Ann Inaba was also impressed with the pair’s technique, saying she got “chills” while she watched the pair glide across the floor.

Meanwhile, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov also pulled off a 24 for their quickstep, done to the tune “9 To 5” from the movie of the same name. The Office star was on fire for DWTS this week, so much so that Bruno Tonioli called her dance with Pasha “a big hit.”

So, after all the performances were completed, who was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars for Week 3 of Season 28?

That would be nobody. Since Ray Lewis took himself out of the competition due to his serious injury, everyone else remained safe for at least one more week.

For more Dancing with the Stars, watch the reality show on ABC on Mondays starting at 8 p.m., EDT.