‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6 Theory: Morgan And Rick Will Be Reunited

Morgan was left in a precarious position at the end of the Season 5 finale of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan Jones’ (Lennie James) life was left hanging in the balance in the Season 5 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead after Virginia (Colby Minifie) shot and left him for dead. After negotiating with Virginia to have his entire group taken in by the Settlers, Virginia then shot Morgan and left him for dead at Humbug Gulch.

As TV Line points out, it had already been proven by Althea (Maggie Grace) earlier in Episode 16 that Virginia was averse to those who openly objected to her. As a result of this, it comes as no surprise that Morgan was shot.

However, already fans have already developed a theory as to how Morgan may survive what appears to be a death sentence in the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

According to a thread on Reddit, some fans wonder if Morgan may be rescued at the last minute by the same helicopter group that saved Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead.

I’m guessing that someone in a helicopter saves him,” Reddit user Levvy1705 said.

“He goes off to live in Rick land for the movies.”

Rick appeared to die in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. However, he was rescued at the last minute by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), who was a member of a group that had access to helicopters and seemingly advanced technology compared to those on the ground. AMC plans to continue Rick’s story in a trio of movies.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

With Rick whisked away from danger at the last moment, it is possible the same could happen to Morgan. Earlier in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, Althea made contact with a woman called Isabelle (Syndey Lemmon) who was also a member of the same helicopter group, so viewers know that they operate in the area.

However, this group is usually averse to rescuing people unless they fall into their distinct categories of “A’s” and B’s.” Considering Morgan has not been in touch with the helicopter group, it seems unlikely that they would know of his existence — unless Rick suggests they rescue him.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about Morgan’s fate.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season, though no premiere date has been announced as yet.