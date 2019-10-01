Garcelle Beauvais Is Reportedly ‘Gelling’ With Her Co-Stars After Joining ‘RHOBH’ Cast For Season 10

She's fitting right in!

Garcelle Beauvais is reportedly fitting right in with her new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

According to a September 28 report from Hollywood Life, Beauvais, who was added to the cast last month with Sutton Stracke, has been getting along well with the returning members of the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards.

“Garcelle Beauvais has been getting along really well with everyone so far on RHOBH and is gelling easily and nicely with the ladies,” the source explained.

“So far she seems to really enjoy filming and getting to know the other ladies even better, but they really haven’t filmed a ton yet.”

Beauvais and the ladies first began production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the end of August and in the weeks since, they’ve been spotted together in both Los Angeles and New York City, where Richards was featured in her very first fashion show for her new clothing line.

On Instagram, Beauvais has shared a number of group photos of herself and her co-stars, including on image of herself and the ladies — Stracke, Jayne, and Rinna — enjoying a meal at the Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beauvais recently opened up to Bravo’s The Insider about the moment she first learned she had nabbed a role on the reality series. As she recalls, she was at the airport when she got a call from someone related to the network who informed her that she would be featured in a full-time role in the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I got a call and they’re like, ‘You’re a housewife,’ and I was like, ‘Shut up!'” Beauvais recalled, according to a report from Bossip.

According to Beauvais, she was screaming and going crazy at the airport’s baggage claim and the people around her were looking at her as if she was crazy.

As fans well know, Beauvais is an actor by trade and has been featured in a number of television projects and films, including Coming to America, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, The Jamie Foxx Show, and NYPD Blue.

Also during her interview with Bravo’s The Insider, Beauvais said that at this point in time, everyone has been really cool and chill towards her. She then said that because she is familiar with the Real Housewives franchise, she knows that could change at any moment.