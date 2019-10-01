Kara Del Toro Sips Water And Rocks Minuscule White Bikini: ‘How All Mondays Should Look’

Kara Del Toro is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, September 30, the social media sensation shared a sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 1 million followers. In the snap, Kara was captured wearing yet another itty-bitty bikini and posing up against a large blue and yellow surfboard while sipping on her favorite Vital Proteins collagen water drink. In the caption of her post, the model noted that this was exactly “how all Mondays should look,” and, judging by the reaction of her thousands of fans, they certainly felt the same way.

Kara sent pulses racing as she posed for the snap in her minuscule swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece set consisted of a triangle-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number from every angle. Its daringly low-cut design left an ample amount of cleavage very much within eyesight — an NSFW display that her audience certainly did not seem bothered by.

On her lower body, the stunner sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that were just a risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The sexy string number covered only what was necessary and was of a dangerously high-cut design that exposed Kara’s famous curves and toned legs in their entirety as she enjoyed her refreshing drink. It also had a thin, string waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

As an extra layer, the stunner sported a white button-up shirt, though it fell far down her shoulders and provided absolutely no coverage to her eye-popping look. She opted to skip adding any other accessories to her look, letting her flawless figure take center stage. Her honey-blond hair was worn down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and went nearly makeup-free in the steamy shot to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Instagram model began showering her new upload with comments almost immediately. At the time of this writing, the snap has racked up almost 20,000 likes within just seven hours of hitting her page, as well as several compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was the “prettiest girl.”

“If Mondays looked like you, I’d skip the weekend,” commented a third.

Kara often dazzles her fans with steamy shots of her rocking skimpy ensembles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another photo to her page that saw her sporting a daringly low-cut pink dress and showing ample cleavage — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.