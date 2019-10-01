‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2019 Week 3 Season 28: All Tangoed Up

For the third week of Dancing with the Stars, Movie Week was on the boards as Season 28 continued on ABC. Apparently, a lot of rehearsing has been going on leading up to Monday night’s dance-off, with the remaining 11 couples eager to take the lead to possibly win the stunning Mirrorball Trophy.

Country artist Lauren Alaina took on the role of “Pretty Woman” for her dramatic tango with pro partner and choreographer Gleb Savchenko, as promised in spoilers supplied by The Inquisitr. The American Idol alum channeled Oscar winner Julia Roberts as she glided across the DWTS stage. Prior to her performance, a video package showed Gleb guiding Lauren in a posture-improving exercise that included the use of water bottles.

That trick seemed to do wonders for Lauren’s tango as she took on yet another difficult dance after performing last week’s Paso Doble. The pretty blonde portrayed her version of the Latin number while showing off her newly acquired dancing skills.

On September 30, the three DWTS judges seemed impressed with what they saw on the floorboards on the ABC stage from this duo, but the three arbiters did have pertinent notes going forward, should Lauren survive this week’s elimination.

“Racy,” shouted judge Bruno Tonioli who called this version of the ballroom classic “a full-throttle tango.” Although Lauren was called out for her transitions and her balance in places, the Italian arbiter praised her for her lines, giving the dance a 7 out of a possible 10.

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba was enamored with Lauren’s confidence as she tangoed with Gleb. The Hawaiian arbiter’s notes for the classy couple included the notion that the duo’s leading lady needed to work on her musicality. After saying that, Carrie Ann awarded Lauren a 6 out of 10 for her most recent accomplishment on the dance floor.

When it was Len Goodman’s turn to critique Lauren and Gleb’s dance for Week 3 of DWTS Season 28, the British judge admired their “attack, drive, and purpose,” three qualities which are important for any couple learning how to tango. He did have some problems with Lauren and Gleb’s transitions since there is a lot of stopping and starting when doing a proper version of the dramatic dance. Len awarded the pair a 7 out of a possible 10, putting their total score at a decent 20 out of 30.

Since Lauren and Gleb were the first competing ballroom artists of the evening, a lot of dancing was still to be done on September 30 as 10 more teams gave their all in order to try to stay in the competition.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT, on ABC.