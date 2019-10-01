Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In New Low-Cut Top For ‘Golden Hour’ Selfie

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is showing off her stunning good looks in the soft light that the golden hour offers.

Golden hour is a photography term used to describe the period of daylight after sunrise or right before sunset where the light is soft and offers a golden glow. In her latest photo, Hailie tried to capture the gorgeous light for the portrait of herself.

In the picture, Hailie wears a lime green knitted tank top with a low cut to show off some skin. The top flaunted her toned arms. She accessorized the ensemble by adding multiple chains around her neck, and some small earrings.

Hailie wore her long, light-brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic pink eye shadow the circled her eyes. Hailie added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look as she posed with her hand behind her head and a sultry look on her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie is ready for the changing of the season as she recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself kicking off fall.

In the picture, the social media sensation rocks a tight white t-shirt, skinny jeans, and carries a bouquet of yellow flowers. She rested her feet on a red wagon which held her sunhat.

Currently, Hailie boasts over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and many of them are likely fans of her father, Eminem. The rapper made Hailie famous by referencing her in many of his songs when she was just a little girl.

However, she’s now a grown woman who is living in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan just a few miles away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings. The Daily Mail reports that Hailie owns her own home, and that she is still very close to her famous dad.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded,'” Eminem said of Hailie Jade back in 2002.