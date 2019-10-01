Farrah Abraham Spills Out Of See-Through Crop Top On Instagram

Farrah Abraham is back in the news. The former Teen Mom OG star has been making headlines for putting her MTV franchise past behind her and moving forward, apparently with an entrepreneurial agenda in mind. Farrah has been taking to social media to announce her new jewelry line, with stunning photos of the 28-year-old in slinky dresses donned to promote the new merchandise. Reception to Farrah’s social media updates isn’t always guaranteed to be positive, but recent feedback to photos of the star has seen her fanbase shut down the shamers.

Today, some new content landed on Farrah’s Instagram stories.

Farrah’s stories were in the form of both videos and photos and were partly taken during a photoshoot. The star was flaunting her famous curves in an ensemble that seemed both sexy and classy. The star appeared in a tan and high-waisted pair of shorts with pocket details, although she upped the ante with her sexy crop top. Here, fans saw Farrah’s somewhat-spilling cleavage framed by a tiny black top with sheer sleeves and a corset-like design, allowing her to put her assets on show.

Farrah appeared glamorous from behind a pair of shades, with her long blond hair mixed up with dark lowlights. The hair wasn’t quite as blond as it was during New York Fashion Week, though, when the star was dubbed “unrecognizable” by The Inquisitr.

Farrah’s fashion seems to have been a major talking point this summer. There have been glitzy looks, but a major wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival saw the former Teen Mom OG star’s chic and floor-length dress make somewhat-seedier headlines as she appeared commando during an awkward moment. Then again, Farrah appeared in some stunning dresses after the event, with the star also seen upping her designer game with Louis Vuitton merchandise during a trip to Paris, France, with daughter Sophia shortly after the festival.

As to Farrah’s new jewelry collection, it’s been getting plenty of promo on the star’s social media. A recent Instagram video from Farrah included a caption announcing what was on offer.

“Kollectin X Farrah Jewelry Collection is NOW live on the @kollectin app and available to shop!! The first 20 customers get a special gift with purchase,” Farrah wrote.

“Make sure to watch my stories for exclusive updates and see how to shop on the app,” she added.

Additionally, Farrah has dabbled a bit in adult entertainment in recent years. The star’s fans have often frowned on her internet-circulated sex tapes and raunchy social media updates, although for Farrah, she has remained confident as ever, with the star appearing happy with the way she portrays herself.

