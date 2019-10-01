Farrah Abraham Spills Out Of See-Through Crop Top On Instagram

Farrah Abraham is back in the news. The former Teen Mom OG star has been making headlines for putting her MTV franchise past behind her and moving forward – apparently, with an entrepreneurial streak. Farrah has been taking to social media to announce her new jewelry line, with stunning photos of the 28-year-old in slinky dresses donned to promote the new merchandise. Reception to Farrah’s social media updates isn’t always guaranteed to be positive, but recent feedback to photos of the star has seen her fanbase shut down the shamers.

It looks like some new content has landed on Farrah’s Instagram stories today.

Farrah’s stories came as both videos and photos, with the star seen during a photoshoot. Farrah was flaunting her famous curves in an ensemble that seemed both sexy and classy. The star appeared in a tan and high-waisted pair of shorts with pocket details, although the sexy crop top pairing it was upping the ante. Here, fans saw Farrah’s somewhat-spilling cleavage framed by a black and tiny top with sheer sleeves and a corset finish – yes, it was Farrah putting her assets on show. The star appeared glamorous from behind a pair of shades, with her long blonde hair mixed up with dark lowlights. The hair wasn’t quite as blonde as it was during New York Fashion Week, though, when the star was dubbed “unrecognizable” by The Inquisitr.

Farrah’s fashion seems to have been a major talking point this summer. There have been glitzy looks, but a major wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival saw the chic and floor-length dress make somewhat-seedier headlines as Farrah appeared commando during an awkward moment. Then again, Farrah appeared in some stunning dresses after the event, with the star also seen upping her designer game with Louis Vuitton merchandise during a trip to Paris, France with daughter Sophia shortly after the festival.

As to Farrah’s new jewelry collection, it’s been getting plenty of promo on the star’s social media. A recent Instagram video from Farrah came with a caption announcing what was on offer.

“Kollectin X Farrah Jewelry Collection is NOW live on the @kollectin app and available to shop!! The first 20 customers get a special gift with purchase,” Farrah wrote.

“Make sure to watch my stories for exclusive updates and see how to shop on the app,” she added.

Loading...

Farrah does come with an adult side. The star’s fans have often been seen frowning on her internet-circulated sex tapes and raunchy social media updates, although for Farrah, there’s nothing but confidence, with the star appearing happy with the way she portrays herself.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.