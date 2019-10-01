‘Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Finale: The Surprising Reason As To Why Grace Was Really Sick

All along, Grace has been assuming the worst when it came ot her illness, however, the Season 5 finale of 'Fear the Walking Dead' reveals another reason.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Grace (Karen David) was introduced in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Working on-site at a nuclear power plant, she was intent on making sure the reactor remained safe and that all of the radioactive walkers in the area were killed.

Eventually, though, Grace was brought into the fold and joined the main group. Since then, she has worried over her health and was convinced when she recently started feeling ill that radiation poisoning was presenting itself.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, Grace was actually pregnant and that was the reason behind her symptoms. This news was revealed towards the end of the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead after Morgan had negotiated for his entire group to be taken in by Virginia. Previously, Virginia wanted to be selective with who she took in and considering that they all assumed Grace was suffering from radiation poisoning, it seemed likely that she would not be one of those protected under the umbrella of Virginia’s group, the Settlers.

With her pregnancy discovered by Virginia’s physician, her fate now seems secure within the Settlers. However, as Karen David revealed, even though she will be protected, she will still have plenty to worry about thanks to her exposure to radioactive materials earlier on in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“She’s going to be asking: “Is the baby healthy?” David revealed to THR.

“Is the baby okay? Will the baby be impacted by the radiation? Will she carry to full term?”

These are all valid questions as well as whether or not Grace will survive beyond the birth of her child.

“Will Grace live to see her baby’s first birthday and each of the years that go by? A lot of things are weighing heavily on her.”

In addition to how Grace will fare with this pregnancy in the upcoming season of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers are also wondering who the father is. As yet, there has been no suggestion by Grace as to any romantic involvements she may have had before she met the main group so viewers will have to tune into the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about Grace’s pregnancy.

Van Redin / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Grace’s potential love interest, Morgan (Lennie James), may not live to see her baby born after Virginia shot and left him for dead. Fans will have to tune into the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out Morgan’s fate and whether or not he and Grace will be reunited.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season.