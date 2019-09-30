Aussie Model Natasha Oakley Turns Up The Heat In Itty-Bitty Teal Bikini On The Beach

Natasha Oakley is clearly excited about her latest swimsuit collection.

On Monday, September 30, the Australian bombshell and her business partner and fellow bikini queen Devin Brugman released the new Resort Collection for their swimsuit line Monday Swimwear, and have celebrated the event throughout the day on their respective Instagram accounts. Natasha herself has given her fans a slew of sexy snaps of her rocking the new looks from the line, and the most recent addition to her Instagram page is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

Natasha’s second bikini snap of the day saw her showing off in yet another itty-bitty two-piece as she posed on the beach. Behind her was a gorgeous scene of the crashing waves and clear blue water, but it was the 34-year-old herself and her insane physique that captivated the attention of her two million followers.

The blonde beauty sent pulses racing in sexy bikini from the new Resort Collection, noting that its “dreamy” deep teal color was a new hue called Cenote within the brand. Natasha’s swimwear included an underwire-style push-up top that appeared hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage very much on display as she basked in the sun.

On her lower half, the Instagram model sported a pair of bikini bottoms in the same bright color that perfectly popped against her bronzed skin. The number featured a daringly high-cut style that showcased her famous curves and left her toned legs exposed in their entirety — an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. It sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted midsection, though the areas easily earned recognition on their own.

Natasha kept her beach day look simple, opting to skip any type of accessories to let the skimpy swimwear take center stage in the photo. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in bouncy waves that fell over her shoulder and grazed her exposed decolletage and sported a nearly makeup-free look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up nearly 10,000 likes within just three hours since going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for Natasha’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look terrific,” one person wrote, while another said that Natasha was his “dream girl.”

Others showed some love for the gorgeous new colors and designs of the Resort Collection, with one fan saying that the Cenote color was “everything.”

To the delight of Natasha’s millions of followers on Instagram, this is not the first time she has shown off her incredible bikini body today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner also showed off a few more pieces earlier in the day, including a tiny green two-piece that did nothing but favors for her impressive curves.