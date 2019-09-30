Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To The Imagination In Gold Thong Bikini In New Photos

Gabby Epstein’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The new addition to the Australian bombshell’s feed was shared on Monday, September 30, and included a whopping four photos of the beauty showing off her enviable figure in yet another bikini. The seemingly impromptu photo shoot was held on the patio outside of a white house, and saw Gabby striking a series of poses to show off her incredible body from every angle, much to the delight of her fans.

The 25-year-old brought some serious heat to her Instagram page as she smiled and posed for the camera in an itty-bitty gold bikini that left very little to the imagination. The sexy, shimmering two-piece was from the brand Oh Polly — a favorite among many Instagram models, and one that Gabby often slips into for her social media snaps.

Gabby’s sizzling swimwear look today consisted of a minuscule top with triangle-shaped cups that seemed hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out from nearly every angle of the number, earning even more attention from a tight knot detail that fell right in the middle of her bosom. Also well within eyesight was the stunner’s flat midsection and sculpted abs, which she often shows off on her Instagram page.

On her lower half, the babe sported a matching pair of high-rise bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top part of her look. Its daringly high-cut design allowed Gabby’s famous curves and toned legs to shine, and that wasn’t all that the piece exposed. Swiping through the snaps, fans would eventually end up on a shot that saw the social media sensation standing with her curvaceous backside to the camera, revealing the thong style of her bikini bottoms that left her peachy derriere almost entirely bare — an NSFW display that her 2.2 million followers hardly seemed bothered by.

The Instagram model often stacks on accessories to complete her swimwear looks, though for today’s ensemble she only opted to adorn her fingers with a set of gold rings. Her signature platinum blonde hair was tied up in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back, with a few wisps falling out to perfect frame her face and minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty and striking facial features to shine.

Fans heaped praise onto the Aussie beauty’s latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, Gabby’s new post has already racked up over 36,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote, while another said she looked “so amazing.”

“You are hotter than the sun,” commented a third.

Gold seems to be Gabby’s color of choice as of late. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another set of photos to her Instagram page that saw her sporting a slinky gold dress almost the same color as her bikini today. The open-back number also nearly showed off the same amount of skin as her itty-bitty swimwear, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.