‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Gender Of Third Child, Watch Her Family Learn What They’re Having

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave hosted a gender reveal party at their Hollywood Hills home this month after announcing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s pregnancy weeks ago.

Following her exciting baby news, which was first confirmed to Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp shared a post on her Instagram page that included a photo and video of herself, Arroyave, and their two children, 6-year-old Slate and 5-year-old Cruz, popping a pair of balloons to learn what they were having.

In the video, Arroyave and Slate stood beside one balloon while Mellencamp and Cruz stood by another. Then, after popping the two black balloons, which were covered in white question marks, the family learned a baby girl would soon be added to their family.

In the comments section of Mellencamp’s post, the reality star received tons of congratulatory messages from her friends, family, and fellow Real Housewives, including The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ Stephanie Hollman, who said the child was an “incredible blessing from God,” and The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Gretchen Rossi, who said she was “sooo excited” for the family.

Mellencamp’s husband, who is also dad to 10-year-old Isabella, who he shares with an ex, also offered a comment.

“I was so convinced we were having a boy that it took me some time to realize the confetti was pink. Blessed and excited to be having another girl!” he wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp spoke to Us Weekly magazine while attending the launch of SUTTON, a store founded by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Sutton Stracke. She revealed that while her husband and son seemed to be hoping for a baby boy, she just wants a healthy third child.

“I think him and my son really want another boy in the house, but I’m like, ‘I just want a healthy baby!’ Like, I don’t have a preference,” Mellencamp explained.

According to Mellencamp, she was able to find out the gender of her child sooner than most because of her age.

“Because I’m advanced maternal age, you find out much earlier because of the blood test. We’re trying to wait and find the best time to tell the kids and find out. We want to do it all together as a family and make it special,” she explained.

Mellencamp, her family, and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 sometime early next year.