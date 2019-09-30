‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Applauds Jo Rivera’s Wife, Vee Torres’ Latest Instagram Selfie

There's no bad blood here!

Kailyn Lowry was rumored to be experiencing new tensions with Vee Torres, the wife of her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, in recent weeks. However, a new report claims that there is no bad blood between them.

On September 30, OK! Magazine shared a report in which they revealed that the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three applauded Torres’ latest selfie by writing, “Okkkkk.” She then received a quick response from her oldest son’s stepmom.

“We need to get our lives together and meet up!” Torres wrote in response, adding a laughing emoji.

According to the report, Lowry sparked rumors of a potential feud with Rivera and Torres earlier this month on Instagram by dissing her middle son’s father, Javi Marroquin, for not bringing Lincoln, 5, with him to Aruba for vacation. As fans may have seen, Lowry then took to Twitter and suggested that Rivera had also left their son out of one of his recent vacations.

In Lowry’s tweet, she said it was funny for her to see her children’s fathers go on vacations without inviting their sons and said her family is two out of three when it comes to dads including their children in their getaways.

While Lowry didn’t reveal whether or not she was talking about Rivera or her youngest son’s father, Chris Lopez, many suspected her Twitter post was in reference to Rivera and Torres.

During an episode of her podcast series Coffee Convos in May, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Lowry opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Torres and explained why she has no such relationship with Lauren Comeau, her ex-husband Marroquin’s fiancee.

“Vee and I grew up together,” Lowry explained. “That’s what it is. I became a mom and I had to navigate those feelings [I had about Vee]. Did I want Jo? No, I didn’t want him, but I also didn’t want anyone else to have him but I was 18 years old.”

“I needed to grow the f**k up. I had never seen co-parenting before,” she continued.

According to Lowry, things between her and Torres have been great since she figured out how to co-parent with her and Rivera. In fact, they are now able to hang out with one another as friends and get their other children together frequently.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lowry is currently considering adding more kids to her family through adoption or fostering.

To see more of Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9b on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.