Andy Cohen Reveals How Teresa Giudice Coped With The Cheating Rumors Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 10

Andy Cohen is opening up about the drama of the new season.

Andy Cohen is speaking out about the cheating allegations Teresa Giudice faced during filming on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 earlier this year.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Clio Awards last Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives producer said that while Giudice endured a rough year on the show, mainly due to her husband Joe’s legal drama and the infidelity allegations against her, she understands that’s the name of the game when it comes to reality television.

That said, Cohen also noted that Giudice “gets close” to being as angry as she was during the show’s first season, when she flipped a table, “a couple of times” during season 10.

“I feel like we had a few rough years in Jersey,” he admitted.

“I feel like we got the cast really right and so that’s why we kept it the same and they’re all stars, all those women so it’s really good.”

In the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, Giudice’s co-star, Margaret Josephs, accuses her of enjoying wild nights out with “some young guy,” who some have assumed is Blake Schreck. As fans will recall, Giudice and Schreck were photographed with one another on a number of occasions earlier this year and during one instance, they were caught holding hands.

Although Giudice said her co-star’s claims were f**ked up,” which The Inquisitr shared days ago, and her lawyer denied that anything had gone down between them, the cheating claims appeared to continue as the episode went on.

Giudice shares four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with her husband, who she married nearly 20 years ago.

According to Cohen, Giudice’s husband, Joe, who is currently awaiting deportation, got a “raw deal.”

Loading...

“I feel bad for the guy,” Cohen said. “He’s got all the girls here, I think he did his time.”

In October of last year, just months before his prison release, Joe was ordered to be deported and in March, he was taken into custody by the ICE. Ever since, he’s been sitting in an immigration detention center as he awaits a final decision on his latest appeal, which was filed earlier this year.

Joe is eligible for deportation because he was not a United States citizen when he committed crimes of bank and wire fraud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.