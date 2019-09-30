Kelly Clarkson Flashes Bare Waist In Sexy Throwback: ‘Swipe’ For ‘Before & After Pics!’

Kelly Clarkson is as humble as they come. While the star’s 37-pound weight loss had jaws dropping as she rocked a floral-print dress recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly herself isn’t one to parade her slimmed-down figure in ultra-revealing outfits. The star certainly doesn’t take to social media promoting weight loss products. The Kelly Clarkson Show host will, however, discuss weight loss on her series, as an Instagram video from the show posted today has shown.

The video showed a touching moment. The famous blonde was making a real connection with a fan in the audience. In fact, the fan stated that she had shed close to 100 pounds, also confirming Kelly to be her inspiration. It looked like these two had quite a history, with the fan recalling meeting Kelly back in the day. As to any proof of the two meeting, evidence was provided. A super-old photo of Kelly and her fan was shared, with the show’s host then posing for a new snap to keep things updated.

A caption from the show encouraged fans to “swipe” to check out the photo. It was definitely a stunning one, with Kelly looking pretty sexy as she flashed her bare waist in a tight pair of black pants paired with a likewise-tight shirt. Clearly, Kelly was somewhat younger in the throwback, although how far back the image dated wasn’t confirmed.

Kelly’s slimmed-down frame does seem to be a talking point for her fans. The star tends not to brag about her whittled-down silhouette, although enough minidresses from Kelly have shown that she really has changed. Likewise testimony to the weight loss are the blonde’s overall slimmer face and waistline.

Kelly has opened up a little, though. Speaking to Hoda Kotb, the star revealed that her weight was tied into health troubles, as Country Living reports.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” she said.

“For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight—for me, it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore,” Kelly added, with the interview also seeing the star confirm those now-vanished 37 pounds.

Kelly's weight loss journey truly does seem to have inspired her fans. Of course, the star is an overall inspiration, having won American Idol and now being a popular singer, reality judge, and much-loved talk show host.