‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Reveals Himself

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 1 brings Devon lashing out at Cane over the stunning details of Katherine Chancellor’s new will. Plus, Victor reveals himself to a shocked Genoa City, and Summer loses it when she realizes her family kept her out of the loop and let her grieve unnecessarily.

Devon (Bryton James) accuses Cane (Daniel Goddard) of being in on the new will from Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), CBS Soaps In Depth reported. However, Cane seems just as shocked as everybody else. After all, Cane was not even blood related to Kay. Devon is obviously rattled by Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) looking just like Hilary and her shocking claims. He apologizes to Cane of lashing out. Jill (Jess Walton) still doesn’t believe that Chance had a hand in any of this new will stuff. Cane decides that he will go and try to find Chance and get to the bottom of this fiasco.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) reveals his dangerous plan to everyone in Genoa City. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) holds a press conference to announce that all charges against Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have been dropped. The reason? Victor Newman is alive. Victor steps out and stuns the entire city. However, one person the Newmans forgot to let in on the secret is Summer (Hunter King). She’s been a total wreck since Victor passed away, and she’s struggled mightily with her grief. When Summer sees her grandpa alive on TV, she is horrified that they allowed her to believe that he had died. Of course, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is furious that they did that to Summer, especially when she realizes that Nick (Joshua Morrow) knew all about it.

Phyllis stands up for Summer, The Inquisitr previously reported. She accuses Nick of letting Summer suffer because the Newmans worried that Summer would let Phyllis in on the secret, which might have ruined the whole thing. After all, Phyllis and Adam (Mark Grossman) have been business partners since his return to Genoa City.

Phyllis isn’t the other mother of Nick’s children who is irate. Sharon (Sharon Case) is also angry when she realizes that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) had to handle the fake news of her grandfather’s passing. Plus, Noah (Robert Adamson) also heard it, but Nick deals with his and Sharon’s son and lets him know the truth. Then, of course, Chelsea is also furious because Nick allowed Adam’s son Connor (Judah Mackey) to suffer. It looks like Nick has a lot of making up to do in his future, even though the news that Victor is alive is ultimately good news.