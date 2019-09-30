Nicole Scherzinger’s Makeup-Free, Low-Cut Bikini Shots Have Fans In Awe Of Her

Nicole Scherzinger is one busy lady these days and obviously likes it that way.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper is notorious for her bikini photos and knows how to take an appealing snap.

For her latest upload, Nicole shared two photos within one post. In the first image, she is taking a selfie with her friend and appear to be in some shade, away from the sun. Scherzinger is sporting her brunette locks down and wavy while wearing a low-cut blue bikini, looking absolutely flawless without any makeup on. Her friend, Katie Morris, is wearing a hat and a swimsuit too. In her caption, Nicole mentions that she has been friends with her for 20 years and considers Katie her soul sister.

In the second picture, Scherzinger is sitting by the pool, dipping her feet into the water. She is directly in the sun, holding her head back while closing her eyes. She has one arm raised, really enjoying the moment while surrounded by exotic plants and clearly enjoying her best life.

In less than an hour, the post racked up over 36,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“I fell in love with you at first sight,” one user wrote.

“Most beautiful being in the galaxy,” another shared.

“I love you, Nicole! You’re so beautiful,” a third follower mentioned.

“Body goalssss,” a fourth fan remarked, adding a flame emoji.

“You’re looking absolutely gorgeous without makeup,” a fifth admirer commented.

Nicole, who rose to fame as a pop star, currently has a career in TV. She is a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and The X Factor in the U.K.

Her last solo album, Big Fat Lie, was released in 2014, and she has kept fans waiting for another since.

Scherzinger became a household name when she became the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that she signed a multimillion-dollar deal to get back with fellow group members Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

Despite the lack of confirmation from the other members of the group, the plan is for the girls to embark on a 2020 world tour after not performing for over a decade.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” a close source said.

To stay up to date with Nicole Scherzinger, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 4 million followers.