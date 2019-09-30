Rihanna’s Pants Fall Down In British Paparazzi Photos Showing A Bit Of A Struggle

Rihanna is back in the news. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder has been photographed in New York City, although The Daily Mail‘s report and photos today seemed less about the star’s presence in the Big Apple and more about a bit of a tricky pants situation. As the British newspaper reports, Rihanna appears to have lost a significant amount of weight, with the star possibly not having outfitted herself with new clothing since shedding the alleged pounds.

Photos showed the 31-year-old exiting a vehicle. The star was looking stylish in a pair of blue jeans paired with a slightly-cropped and beige-colored sweater top – loose fabrics here flattered the singer’s frame perfectly, although the pants being loose seemed to be the newspaper’s focus as it documented what appeared to be weight loss. Several photos showed Rihanna struggling to keep her jeans up – the star’s pants had no belt and they did appear to have fallen down. Of course, the situation wasn’t too much of an embarrassing one, with Rihanna managing to catch the waistline. That said, a bit of a struggle did seem to be going on as the singer was seen in various attempts to keep those jeans on.

Jeans-aside, Rihanna looked her usual, fantastic self. The star was rocking nude-colored heels to match her sweater, with her long tresses worn down. Glam shades and jewelry completed the look.

Rihanna is generally known for both her curves and her muscles. The star’s super-fit frame seems adored by her fans, although fans may be surprised to see that the singer is now making a headline on account of alleged weight loss. The star has even mentioned not wanting to lose her curves in interviews: as W Magazine reported last year, the singer seemed adamant that working out shouldn’t hinder maintaining the feminine shape she’s known for.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some, but not all,” she said.

“And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut,” the singer added.

Celebrities do seem to be slimming down, these days. Khloe Kardashian has been making headlines for her slender and gym-honed physique, with singer Miley Cyrus appearing to have sparked concern recently. Rihanna is going through a tough time now, though. The singer recently lost her uncle, as The Inquisitr reported.