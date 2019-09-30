WWE News: Major Star Confirms Appearance On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

A new chapter begins this Friday with the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. WWE will celebrate 20 years of SmackDown as current and former superstars are set to appear on the show. Several WWE Hall of Famers have been confirmed for the historic episode, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, and many others.

This past month, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s status for the event. Given the fact he recently claimed to have quietly retired from pro wrestling, fans have been eager to learn whether a deal has been reached between the two sides. Today, WWE reported that The Rock will return to SmackDown for the big premiere. His role is unknown to date as no further details have been released.

The promotional video shared by the WWE and The Rock showcases highlights from his SmackDown run and confirms his long-awaited comeback on Friday. Given the significance of the show, it’s no surprise that WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure that it’s a successful night for the company. With FOX having great expectations for its newest investment, Friday Night SmackDown could certainly benefit from having familiar faces like The Rock for a ratings boost.

It’s been a busy year for The Rock, who remains focused on his Hollywood journey with the recently released Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He also stars in the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, which will be released in December. Now that he is 47-years-old, it’s unlikely that The Rock will resume his wrestling career.

While he may step into the ring for a one-off match, it appears that The Rock is content to focus on acting. Of course, fans will always be thrilled to see The Rock in any capacity. Ideally, he would be performing a Rock Bottom followed by the People’s Elbow — or vice versa — but the WWE Universe will likely be pleased to just witness another electrifying promo.

In addition to The Rock, his former foe John Cena has also teased an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. With his acting career gaining steam, Cena has also been away from WWE to film various projects. Currently a part-time performer on the roster, it will be interesting to see whether he follows The Rock’s footsteps.

One thing is for sure — The Rock’s return to Friday Night SmackDown will serve as a trip down memory lane for wrestling enthusiasts.