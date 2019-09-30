Malika Haqq’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Reportedly The Father Of Her Unborn Baby

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, stunned fans last week when she revealed that she was expecting her first child. The reality star showed off her positive pregnancy test and revealed to the world that she was pregnant in a sweet Instagram post. However, she did not reveal who the father of the child was.

Now, Us Weekly Magazine sources are dishing on the unborn baby’s father, and they claim that Malika’s former boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, is the father of the child.

Malika and O.T. were first linked back in 2017. However, the couple began to struggle early in the summer. By June, the pair had confirmed their split. “Single,” Haqq captioned an Instagram photo of herself seemingly announced the breakup.

Before that, the pair seemed very tight-knit. Last October, Genasis gushed over his girlfriend on Instagram in a long post about being lost and confused before she came into his life, adding that he would do anything in the world for Haqq and thanked her for being his best friend an inspiration for being a better man.

However, the relationship may not have ended on the best terms, and Malika did not mention O.T., or anyone else, in her pregnancy reveal earlier this month.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!” Haqq wrote in the caption of a photo on September 27.

After the pregnancy reveal, Malika’s identical twin sister, Khadijah, who has three children of her own with husband Bobby McCray, gushed over the news, revealing that she can’t wait to help her sibling raise her child the way that Malika has helped in the upbringing of her three kids.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also went wild on social media, revealing that they were having a baby and that she couldn’t be happier that her bestie would be joining the mommy club along with her.

Meanwhile, O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq have yet to give any details or confirm the reports that the rapper is the father of the child.