Kylie Jenner Catches Flak For Showing Off Her Purse Collection On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for showing the world just how rich she actually is.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO caught major flak online for one of her more recent Instagram posts, as the mom to 1-year-old Stormi Webster decided to share her excitement for the fall season with her 147 million followers. In the photo, Jenner is showing off some of her luxury fall bags. Many of the bags were crocodile-print, while others were blinged-out, tiny handbags. The bags also came in various shades, including black, tan, pink, and gray.

At the time of writing, the photo of Jenner’s luxury bags received more than 1.9 million likes as well as more than 11,000 comments. While many fans were in awe of the 22-year-old billionaire’s collection, some criticized her for showing off her wealth on social media.

“Too much animal skin,” one commenter wrote.

“I need like 3 of those to pay off my student loans,” another follower chimed in.

“And I can’t even afford a mirror in my room,” a third user admitted.

According to In Touch Weekly, the bashing from Jenner’s non-fans isn’t the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has received criticism for flaunting her wealth. Many fans were upset when Jenner decided to use her billionaire status to promote her latest product, releasing a money collection back in August in celebration of her birthday. The decision to go with a money theme upset many commenters, who reportedly felt she should’ve been more modest.

“Does Kylie Jenner think it’s cute making her collection money-themed? Flaunting her billionaire status. B—h, redistribute your wealth before we rob you,” one Instagram user reportedly stated at the time.

While Jenner has apparently upset a plethora of social media commenters so far, she has reportedly earned an opportunity to show off her luxury items from time to time. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner is the sole founder and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, having launched the makeup brand last year. She is also the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. The beauty brand reportedly earned $54.5 million in its first six weeks after Jenner launched and is now worth more than $900 million.

Previously, the reality star had launched her own line of lip kits. The lip kits were successful for three years before Jenner decided to work on a full cosmetics company. This company is also reportedly what made Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

