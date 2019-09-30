Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats As Part Of Impeachment Probe Into President Trump

House Democrats issued a subpoena on Monday demanding Rudy Giuliani produce communications related to his conversations with Ukraine. According to CNBC, the House Intelligence Committee demanded the president’s personal lawyer turn over information related to a call during which it is alleged that he attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden.

“A growing public record indicates that the President, his agent Rudy Giuliani, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations,” the subpoena letter reads, according to The New York Times.

“The committees have reason to believe that you have information and documents relevant to these matters.”

Giuliani is at the center of the controversy swirling around the Trump administration that has resulted in the House moving forward with impeachment proceedings. Reportedly, the former mayor of New York helped Trump pressure Ukraine using American aid to the country as leverage in order to hamper the election campaign of one of the Democratic frontrunners in the 2020 election.

In the transcript of the call with Zelensky on July 25, released by Trump last week, Giuliani’s name is mentioned as Trump asks the Ukraine leader to speak with the lawyer.

Giuliani himself has talked about his involvement in the efforts to work with Ukraine to investigate Biden. While speaking with CNN last week, he admitted that he spoke to Ukrainian leaders.

“Of course I did,” he said.

He also shared a text between himself and the Trump administration’s former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

Along with Giuliani, Democrats of subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and have requested documents from Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and Semyon Kislin, all associates of Giuliani.

Giuliani has defended his actions related to the phone call, saying that he would be treated like a “hero” once the investigation was over, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He has said that was working to eliminate corruption within the government on behalf of the U.S. and would be “praised” for his part in the events.

Reports suggest, however, that even those within Trump’s inner circle are concerned about the former mayor’s actions.

“They’re a bunch of cowards,” Giuliani said in response. “I didn’t do anything wrong. The president knows they’re a bunch of cowards.”

Loading...

Democrats argue that Trump’s decision to involve Giuliani, his personal lawyer, in official matters related to the U.S. constitutes a violation of trust.

Rep. @AOC: "The President of the United States in this transcript and has admitted himself to have brought Rudy Giuliani into the conversation with the president of Ukraine. And that, in and of itself… is a violation of our sworn duties and our oath to the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/oY9BzPYW7N — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

Giuliani hasn’t made a public statement about the subpoena.