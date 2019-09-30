Blondie’s Debbie Harry Shares Shocking Story About David Bowie And Not Everyone Is Laughing

The punk rock pioneer laughed off a 1970s incident that doesn't age well.

Debbie Harry has most certainly lived a life of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, but that doesn’t make the stories from the Blondie frontwoman’s heyday any less shocking.

In her new memoir, Face It, the 74-year old punk rock trailblazer detailed a personal story about David Bowie. But it was her reaction to a questionable incident that occurred with the late music icon that has left some people horrified amid today’s #MeToo era.

In a book excerpt shared with The Times, Harry detailed a transaction that went down during Blondie’s first major tour in 1977 with Iggy Pop and special guest, David Bowie. The Blondie singer revealed that her male “co-stars” were in need of cocaine and she happened to have some. Harry then alleged that as a “thank you,” Bowie flashed her his genitals to show his gratitude.

“David’s size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy,” she wrote.

Harry added that she wasn’t at all offended by the rock legend exposing himself to her, and instead laughed it off.

“It was just very funny. I didn’t touch it. But I did think, well — it’s very nice…I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He’s one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius.”

While the 1970s were a very different time, Harry’s reaction to Bowie’s alleged act has left some people stunned.

On Twitter, one critic noted, “Anyone else (like Harvey Weinstein), it would have been straight down the courts. Debbie Harry says she ‘was flattered’ when David Bowie exposed his penis to her?”

Others social media users also reacted to the story, as you can see below.

Debbie Harry recalls moment David Bowie flashed his Penis after scoring free cocaine? And her answer is SHE WAS FLATTERED? STUPID WOMAN — James Pianoman (@oldskoolbiz) September 30, 2019

Anyone else find the Debbie Harry/Bowie's knob anecdote creepy & not at all great fun? — Graham Johns (@GrahamDJohns) September 30, 2019

According to People, in another revelation, Harry wrote that in the early 1070s she and then-boyfriend Chris Stein were victims of a home invasion and that she was raped at knife-point in their New York apartment.

In a stunning admission, the “Heart of Glass” singer wrote that she was more upset by the robbery than the sexual assault.

“In the end, the stolen guitars hurt me more than the rape,” she wrote.

Loading...

If Harry’s anecdotes don’t sound very #MeToo “friendly,” it’s because they aren’t supposed to be. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Harry said bad behavior from men was all part of the deal back then and she accepted that.

“Those #MeToo experiences were when I was younger, and I expected that, felt it was part and parcel of being out in the world. I suppose it was frustrating, but nothing bad happened to me. I just felt that was natural. This is Mother Nature talking.”

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein added that when famous guys would hit on Debbie back in the day, “she’d be amused by it.”

“In our day, women were conditioned to accept a lot of bad behavior from men and think it’s normal,” he said.

Debbie Harry’s book, Face It, is in stores Oct. 1.