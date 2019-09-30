‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In New Instagram Video As She Gets Flirty In A Barely-There Bikini

Playboy model Rachel Cook is showing off her inner California girl in a new Instagram video. The 24-year-old American model is living in California now after spending the summer traveling, and it looks like this new locale suits her quite well.

The new Instagram post on Rachel’s page is another promotional video for Bang Energy Drink. Cook shared a different one of these just a few days ago, but she is ready to create a stir with another one. By the looks of things, her fans are thrilled to have another enticing clip to embrace.

In this video, Cook is flaunting her insane bikini body while wearing a revealing ensemble. Rachel has her hair styled in loose casual waves, and she is keeping this one simple with a beautiful outdoor setting and plenty of flirtatious primping.

Rachel chose to wear a bright turquoise bikini that serves to accentuate all of her notorious assets. The triangle top features unique braiding and roping that allows Cook to show off plenty of skin and a fair amount of cleavage.

The revealing bikini has a thong back that Rachel was sure to showcase, giving her millions of fans a good view of her pert derriere. Cook’s phenomenal abs were heavily featured in this short video, and the model’s insanely fit physique set off quite the frenzy among her Instagram followers.

Around 2.5 million people follow Rachel, and it is posts like this new one that keeps them coming back for more. As soon as this video was shared on Cook’s page, the engagement from her fans blew up her page.

Within just about 45 minutes, the Bang Energy clip had been viewed nearly 40,000 times. More than 15,000 people liked the post in that same time frame, and dozens added comments, too.

Loading...

“Stunningly beautiful and that smile could melt metal!!” remarked one of Rachel’s followers.

“Dang that smile,” noted another, a nod to the teasingly sweet and flirty grins that Cook incorporated into the enticing clip.

As The Inquisitr detailed just a few days ago, another Instagram video from Cook was also promoting the energy drink, and it was very popular among Rachel’s fans. That video now has more than 300,000 views, and it looks as if this new clip is on pace to match or exceed that previous one.

The Playboy model certainly manages to stand out among the many popular Instagram models and influencers trying to make their own mark on social media these days. Rachel Cook’s style, confidence, and personality radiate from every photo and video she shares, and her 2.5 million followers clearly cannot get enough.