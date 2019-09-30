Kate Beckinsale Is A Total Animal In Sports Bra Workout Video, ‘Motherf*cker’ Caption Earned

Kate Beckinsale is a muscle machine – there are no two ways about it. The Pearl Harbor actress’ muscles are even visible through her clothing: a pair of leopard-print leggings that looked painted on showed just how strong this 45-year-old is, as photos recently showed, per The Inquisitr. The star has returned to Instagram for another of her legendary workout videos, with this one seeming to show Kate for the total animal that she is when near gym equipment.

Kate’s workout updates are way more than ab-flashing selfies in designer clothing. Today’s video showed the star displaying insane strength, with a slow-motion finish giving fans the best view possible.

The video showed Kate on her back and balancing herself on a leather workout bench. The star appeared in skintight black leggings paired with a sports bra, with Kate also rocking a white pair of boxing gloves. What the gloves were needed for quickly became evident: Kate rose up from her lying position, working those killer abs, before aggressively punching a dummy with full force. This seemed to be Kate at her most fierce and most powerful. The star’s long brown hair was seen waving around her in slow-motion as she delivered the punches, although the footage did briefly switch to more of a real-time mode as Kate looked at the camera.

The caption seemed to suggest fun from Kate, but there was a hard-hitting word used that seemed more-than-earned.

The video has been racking up some pretty insane views: over 74,000 were clocked in the space of 20 minutes. As fans are likely aware, Kate regularly trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson – Gunnar is also known for putting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars through their paces, among other famous faces. Gunnar did pop his head into the comments section today, although this was mostly filled by fan responses – Kate might be 45, but the buzz she can generate from a single workout video puts her up there with the 20-somethings.

Kate has referenced her fitness in interviews. Speaking to Women’s Health Mag back in 2012, the actress recalled her childhood days, with admissions that was she wasn’t all that sporty.

“I wasn’t particularly athletic. No one ever thought, ‘I must have Kate on my team,'” she said.

How things have changed. The star is now somewhat of a fitness icon, with semi-regular workout videos on her Instagram backed up by all those paparazzi images showing Kate hitting the gym.

