R. Kelly Says He Should Be Released Because It’s Too Difficult To See His Girlfriends In Jail

He also claims he has several untreated health issues, like anxiety and an untreated hernia.

R. Kelly wants out of prison, but his recent appeals to get out on bond have been denied, so the disgraced singer’s lawyers are trying a new tactic. In an appeal filed with the court, Kelly’s legal team says that it’s too hard for him to see his “lady friends” and that he should be released to treat his anxiety.

According to the Blast, the alleged child predator is changing up his tactics with the judge overseeing his case. Kelly’s team is arguing that he should be set free on bond after being denied release for months. Instead of arguing that Kelly isn’t a flight risk, as they have in the past, his lawyers claim that visitation rules make it too difficult to see both of the women he is dating.

“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch. No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”

The singer’s team also argued that Kelly wouldn’t try to flee because he has no money and he doesn’t have possession of his passport. The documents also argue that even when Kelly did have his passport, he didn’t travel out of the country frequently.

“Mr. Kelly possesses almost no financial resources, and no evidence was presented to the Court to the contrary. Likewise, Mr. Kelly is not a frequent international traveler,” the documents state.

The motion goes on to say that Kelly doesn’t have a criminal record and has no way to hide if he did flee because of his fame. Given these facts, they believe Kelly should be released until his trial begins.

If that isn’t enough to convince the judge, his team also argues that he has several health issues that aren’t being treated adequately. The document states that the singer has a “number of health issues which need to be addressed and for which he is not presently receiving adequate medical care,” including anxiety, a hernia, and numbness in his hand.

On top of that, his legal team continues to argue that the conditions in prison are difficult for the singer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer was being kept in solitary confinement until requesting that he be moved back into general population until his trial.