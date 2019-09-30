‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Big Shakeups Rock Genoa City

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of September 30 through October 4 and beyond bring some familiar old faces back to Genoa City and at least one new person with a grudge.

Lauren Woodland brings the legal eagle, Brittany Hodges, back to Genoa City today, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She is in town to represent Devon (Bryton James). He is fed up with Hilary doppelganger Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Devon wants Brittany to deal with the other lawyer. Devon does not believe that Amanda is telling the truth, and he is tired of dealing with her himself. There’s a chance that Devon will need further legal counsel after Amanda announces that Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) valid will names Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) as her main heir. This huge storyline is sure to leave plenty of fallout in its wake.

CBS Soaps In Depth reported that former General Hospital star Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos and Joe Rivera) will introduce a new character named Simon Black to Genoa City for a multiple-episode arc. Parise has also had a role on Days of our Lives as Detective Dom Ohanian. In primetime, the actor also portrayed Asmodeus on Supernatural. Fans looking to see what Simon is up to will have to wait because Parise won’t debut until Friday, November 1. Simon is as a mysterious stranger who has a score to settle, and it looks like he arrives just in time to stir up some trouble for November sweeps.

Soap Opera Digest also reported that Christel Khalil will also bring Lily Winters back to town soon. She returned for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial and then again for the reading of his will. She rebuffed Cane while she was in Genoa City and it looked like Lily was enjoying her new life closer to the prisoners with whom she’s been working. Of course, now with Amanda and the latest details on Katherine’s will, there may be a reason for Lily to return to her old stomping grounds. Amanda actress Mishael Morgan recently shared a clip of herself and Khalil doing a little high kick together on the set of Y&R.

Finally, recently, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) discussed sending Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to boarding school, which is often code for plans to rapidly age a character. However, there are no plans for Faith to undergo Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome anytime soon, and the 12-year-old actress is currently still a recurring character on the show. Lind also appears on the new Netflix show Daybreak, which debuts on Thursday, October 24.