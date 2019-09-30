American Model Alexa Collins Spills Out Of Minuscule Orange Bikini In Sexy Rooftop Snap

Alexa Collins’ Instagram page boasts an impressive 596,000 followers, and the latest addition to her feed explains exactly why.

On Monday, September 30, the American model shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram account that was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. The shot captured the 23-year-old enjoying a beauty day on a rooftop patio in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the scene around her showing no signs of fall. In the distance was a beautiful view of the beach and its mesmerizing, crystal clear water, but it was Alexa herself that truly captivated the attention of her audience.

The blonde bombshell sent pulses racing as she sat on her knees to pose for the snap that saw her sporting a minuscule orange bikini that left very little to the imagination. The sexy swimwear consisted of a skimpy, triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from every angle. An insane amount of cleavage was well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s dangerously low-cut neckline that also left her decolletage completely bare, though her followers showed no signs of being bothered by the NSFW display.

The lower half of Alexa’s barely-there ensemble provided an equally-as-risque display that showcased her famous curves. The bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary, leaving the babe’s famously curvy booty almost exposed in its entirety, as well as her toned legs. She was caught tugging the waistband of the piece even higher up on her hips, drawing eyes towards her flat midsection and sculpted abs, which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

Around her wrist, the stunner added some bling by wearing a large watch with a bright blue face, while a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings dangled from her ears. Her signature blonde tresses were worn down in beachy waves and blew in the wind all around her as she enjoyed the perfectly sunny day, keeping them from hiding her gorgeous makeup look that consisted of her favorite pink metallic lip color and a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. The photo has racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just one hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the social media sensation’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was an “absolute knockout.”

“You look absolutely flawless,” commented a third.

Alexa has been slaying the Instagram game lately with a slew of sizzling new additions to her page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe was in a bikini again over the weekend, this time a classic black two-piece with a flirty embroidered design across the chest — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.