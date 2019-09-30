Malika Haqq Debuts Baby Bump In Tight, Nude Top: ‘Looking Like I Ate Too Much’

Malika Haqq has made her baby bump official on Instagram. The best friend to Khloe Kardashian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular has been making major headlines for announcing her pregnancy this month. Given that the 36-year-old has not announced who the baby daddy is, this is one celebrity pregnancy that’s proving a giant question mark. Fans have been trying to debunk the whole thing, but it looks like Malika is keeping quiet.

Today saw Malika appear with a face that her fans know and love: the star was seen with twin sister Khadijah. The photo proved touching by virtue of seeing these super-close twins in an adorable moment, but the photo wasn’t just out to showcase sisterly love. The snap saw Khadijah with her hand on Malika’s belly – and yes, there was a bit of a bump. Given that Malika’s pregnancy announcement photo showed her shot close up with a Clear Blue test, as The Inquisitr reported, fans had no idea how far along the star might be. Today didn’t see Malika confirm how long she’s been pregnant for, but it did see the star make a humorous admission in her caption. Powerful and inspiring words were also used, with Malika giving her twin a shout-out.

Both girls appeared looking beautiful, with Malika seen flaunting her new bump in a skintight, low-cut, and nude-colored tank top with thin straps. The star had paired her upper with casual sweatpants in black, with her twin appearing to have opted for more color as Khadijah was rocking jeans and a top in an aqua hue.

As to the identity of the baby daddy, fans have their theories. There’s been suspicion that rapper OT Genasis might be involved, although the star split with her former man back in June – the relationship lasted two years. A few comments responding to today’s post did see some users speculate that OT Genasis is the father, but most of the dad-related responses came as open-ended questions. In short, nobody’s got a clue.

Malika’s update quickly proved popular, though, racking up over 73,000 likes in just 20 minutes. The same time frame brought over 440 fans into the post’s comments section, plus a celebrity like from Savannah Chrisley. Given that Khloe Kardashian left a gushing response to Malika’s initial announcement, it can be assumed that the 35-year-old will pop her head into the comments section and leave her BFF a note.

Malika has 4.5 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her and the pregnancy’s progression should follow her account.