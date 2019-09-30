‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Devon Is Stunned By His Fortune Reversal

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 30 brings a showdown between Victor and Adam, while Nick tells Chelsea the shocking truth about his father. Plus, Amanda reads Katherine’s will, and Devon wasn’t her sole heir.

Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up at the Ranch and confronted Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor wanted to know what outcome his son really wanted when he switched the medication for Victor’s rare blood disease. Adam admitted he switched the pills, but he didn’t tell Victor what his real goal in changing the drugs was. They talked about all the years they’ve suffered a bad relationship. Victor urged Adam to stay in Genoa City for Connor (Judah Mackey), but Adam said he planned to leave, The Inquisitr previously reported. Suddenly, Adam wasn’t there anymore, and it seemed like maybe Victor was dreaming. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) found Victor and told him that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) would be there soon.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) restated that she didn’t believe Adam tried to kill Victor. Nick insisted that Adam was past saving, and Chelsea told Nick he needed to allow himself some more time to grieve. Nick told Chelsea that wasn’t his problem since Victor is actually alive. An irate Chelsea read Nick the riot act since Connor had to suffer from hearing his grandpa passed away, and his dad decided to leave town. Chelsea expected more from Nick.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) hired Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to handle all the chaos with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Amanda continued to insist that she had proof that Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) will was tampered with. Jill (Jess Walton) told Cane (Daniel Goddard) about the situation, and he felt shocked by the news. Ultimately, Jill wanted to go to Devon’s to be there when Amanda read the new version of Katherine’s will, and Cane offered to go along as moral support. Nate (Sean Dominic) confronted Amanda for looking like Hilary, and he didn’t buy that the lawyer had no clue about her resemblance to Devon’s late wife. Nate accused Amanda of hurting the people he cares about.

Eventually, everybody gathered at Devon’s, and Amanda read the will that Chance Chancellor sent to her. Of course, Chance couldn’t make it to Genoa City, which seemed suspect. However, even more surprising is that when Amanda finally read the will that she claimed is Kay’s correct legal document, it named Cane as a person that Katherine left $2 billion, 475 million dollars to.