Bebe Rexha Stuns Fans In Black Sheer Garment

Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram upload has her fans stunned.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress geotags her photo as Los Angeles, California, and attaches a shot from a photoshoot to share with her followers.

The blond beauty is wearing a sheer black garment which covers the majority of her minus a shoulder, some of her arm, and parts of her bare chest. She is starring into the camera lens fiercely while raising one arm. The “No Broken Hearts” hitmaker kept her bob down while sporting natural-looking makeup.

For her caption, Rexha states that she loves the photo and credits the photographer, Thom Kerr, who has also worked with the likes of Kim Petras, Iggy Azalea, Zara Larsson, and Suki Waterhouse, to name a few.

Within two hours, the post racked up over 255,000 likes, proving to have made an impact so quickly on her followers.

“I love YOU so much,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another shared.

“THIS PHOTOSHOOT IS LIFE!” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“You’re the biggest inspiration ever I love u so much,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Bebe just letting you know you’re a huge inspiration and you mean the world to be I have been a fan since 2015 and I’m soo happy I met you last month,” a fifth follower commented.

The “Meant To Be” chart-topper constantly shows her fans love and recently posted a video clip to her Instagram which was taken at Rock In Rio in Brazil. The upload showed Bebe bringing a fan on stage with her after she went into the crowd. In the space of two days, it has been watched over 2.5 million times.

“I F*CKIN LOVE MY FANS!!! Thank You Brazil!!!!!” she wrote.

Rexha became Cosmopolitan Magazine’s cover girl for their October issue and posed completely topless, which The Inquisitr reported.

She also won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers for “Call You Mine.” On the red carpet, she wore a metallic silver dress which was see-through. When she was handed her award, she balanced the Moonman on her booty, per The Inquisitr.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 31.3 million monthly listeners, cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names right now.

Rexha has managed to her bag herself some big collaborations including David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, and Louis Tomlinson, to name a few.

To keep up to date with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 9.5 million followers.