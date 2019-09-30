Aussie Model Emily Sears Showcases Insane Figure In Curve-Hugging Little Black Dress

Emily Sears kicked off her week with a sizzling new Instagram snap, and her fans are going absolutely wild over it.

The new photo of the Aussie model was shared to her page on Monday, September 30, and was an instant hit with her 4.1 million followers on the social media platform. In the snap, Emily posed in a dimly-lit lounge decorated with plants, a plush leather couch, and a lamp adorned with feathers, among other things. The beauty’s surroundings were certainly attention-grabbing, but it was the 34-year-old herself that captivated her audience by showcasing her killer curves in a sexy black dress that did her nothing but favors.

Emily wowed her fans with her take on the classic little black dress look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. She posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera, turning her head to stare at it over her shoulder with a flirty grin. Her look for the evening was a curve-hugging, sleeveless black dress that clung to her famous hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways, and her fans definitely took note of her impressive physique. The number provided the perfect outline of the babe’s voluptuous assets and peachy derriere, while also falling snug around her hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist. It cut off just below her knee to offer a glimpse of Emily’s sculpted legs, while its sleeveless design showcased her toned arms.

The Instagram model added a pair of delicate, dangling earrings to her look for a bit of bling, and wore her blonde tresses down in a voluminous blowout that cascaded down her back. She completed the look with a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, thick coat of mascara, and shimmering highlighter that glowed underneath the low lights of the room.

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie model’s newest Instagram upload went over extremely well with her fandom. The post racked up over 13,000 likes in just two hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Emily with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking as gorgeous as ever,” one person wrote, while another said that Emily was a “goddess.”

“Simply stunning,” commented a third.

Emily often dazzles her Instagram fans no matter what she’s wearing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently sent them into a frenzy again when she shared a steamy shot from the gym that saw her rocking a tiny black sports bra and skintight leggings, bringing some serious heat to her page.