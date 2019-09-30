Eileen Davidson Claims She Was Not Fired From ‘RHOBH,’ Slams ‘Stupid’ Drama Prompted By Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump sparked rumors on Twitter.

Eileen Davidson doesn’t want anyone thinking she was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump shockingly declared the soap star was canned from the series on Twitter weeks ago after Davidson dissed her on Watch What Happens Live. Since then, Davidson has returned to her Twitter page to defend herself against the “stupid” rumors for the second time.

“Okay look. I was not fired. I have all the texts to prove it.” Davidson wrote. “But what if I was? Who cares? It’s all so stupid! WHO CARES? Go live your lives. Question. WHY DO YOU CARE? Kiss your kids. Fix some dinner. Go to work. Get to that soccer game. LET IT GO!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson reunited with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, at the premiere of her new movie, 7 Days to Vegas, earlier this month, just days after her Twitter feud with Vanderpump erupted. As fans well know, Davidson and Rinna formed a close-knit friendship during their time on the Bravo TV reality series. As for Davidson and the singer, they appeared alongside one another on The Young and The Restless numerous times before Davidson quit appearing on the show.

Davidson was added to the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season, along with Rinna, and announced her exit from the show after appearing on the series’ seventh season in 2017.

Davidson sparked a feud with Vanderpump after telling host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that it was a “p***y move” for her to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before the Season 9 reunion taping in June. As fans will recall, Vanderpump quickly fired back at Davidson on Twitter after learning about her comment and told her fans and followers that Davidson wasn’t honest about her exit from the show.

She also said that when it came to her own exit from the show, she didn’t have to lie to her audience.

Loading...

“At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it,” Vanderpump said.

Vanderpump appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role for the series’ first nine seasons before her sudden exit this past summer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime early next year.